Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2025 predicts business expansion

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Let your dreams come true Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2025: Consider spending more time it the lover and do not compromise on principles at work.

Be a good listener and spend more time listening to the lover today. Pull up the socks at work as there can be productivity issues. Handle wealth with care.

Consider spending more time it the lover and do not compromise on principles at work. You need to focus on financial affairs and health will also demand special attention.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair productive and consider spending more time together. Despite minor disagreements, you both will share a good chemistry. You need to be expressive in romance and prefer spending more time together. You can also consider a vacation somewhere to share happy moments. There can be issues over frivolous topics and you must be careful to keep the ego in the back seat while spending time with the lover. Married Taurus females may consider planning the family today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on the ideals. There can be chances where you may require being diplomatic as you may also be under pressure to move away from ethics. Job seekers may have good news waiting. Consider taking up new tasks at the workplace that will also test your potential today. IT professionals and graphic designers will have a tough time today. The client will demand rework and this can impact the morale. Traders and entrepreneurs will also consider expanding their business to new locations.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on the expenditure. There can be issues associated with money and some females will require spending for health requirements. Do not get into financial arguments with friends or relatives today. The second part of the day is good to invest in stock and trade. Businessmen will clear all pending dues and will also raise funds for expansion plans.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

There can be health-related issues and you must be careful while lifting heavy objects. Pregnant females may develop complications and seniors may also complain about pain at joints. Some females will also develop gynecological issues. Migraine, sore throat, and viral fever are common among natives. Today, it is also good to join a gym and even to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)