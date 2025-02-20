Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2025 predicts business expansion

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 20, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Be a good listener and spend more time listening to the lover today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Let your dreams come true

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2025: Consider spending more time it the lover and do not compromise on principles at work.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2025: Consider spending more time it the lover and do not compromise on principles at work.

Be a good listener and spend more time listening to the lover today. Pull up the socks at work as there can be productivity issues. Handle wealth with care.

Consider spending more time it the lover and do not compromise on principles at work. You need to focus on financial affairs and health will also demand special attention.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair productive and consider spending more time together. Despite minor disagreements, you both will share a good chemistry. You need to be expressive in romance and prefer spending more time together. You can also consider a vacation somewhere to share happy moments. There can be issues over frivolous topics and you must be careful to keep the ego in the back seat while spending time with the lover. Married Taurus females may consider planning the family today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on the ideals. There can be chances where you may require being diplomatic as you may also be under pressure to move away from ethics. Job seekers may have good news waiting. Consider taking up new tasks at the workplace that will also test your potential today. IT professionals and graphic designers will have a tough time today. The client will demand rework and this can impact the morale. Traders and entrepreneurs will also consider expanding their business to new locations.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on the expenditure. There can be issues associated with money and some females will require spending for health requirements. Do not get into financial arguments with friends or relatives today. The second part of the day is good to invest in stock and trade. Businessmen will clear all pending dues and will also raise funds for expansion plans.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

There can be health-related issues and you must be careful while lifting heavy objects. Pregnant females may develop complications and seniors may also complain about pain at joints. Some females will also develop gynecological issues. Migraine, sore throat, and viral fever are common among natives. Today, it is also good to join a gym and even to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On