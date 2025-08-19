Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Taurus Horoscope Today for August 19, 2025: Businessmen may find the day suitable to launch a new concept

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 04:01 am IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Always be gentle and share your emotions to make life stronger.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Show your diligence today

Expect tremors in the love affair today, and take up new responsibilities at the workplace. Your financial status will be good, but your health may invite issues.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You may require dealing with minor tremors in the love affair. Take up new challenges at work to prove diligence. Financial prosperity will exist, but health can give minor issues.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will see minor hiccups, and you should be ready to handle them with an open mind. Some females may be victims of the anger of their partner, which can lead to tremors. Do not react even if your lover is in a berserk mood. Wait till things settle down to talk. Give personal space to your partner and ensure you don’t dig into the past today. Always be gentle and share your emotions to make life stronger.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

The workplace demands more attention to detail. You will be given additional responsibilities, and this may also require working additional hours. Technical profiles may seem challenging, and legal professionals will face criticism today. Accounting, banking, and financial professionals need to be careful about the calculations. Those who are keen to quit a job will find a new one. Businessmen may find the day suitable to launch a new concept, and students will also be happy to clear the examinations.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will come up. However, it is good to have control over the expenditure. You need to be careful while lending a large amount to a friend or relative today. There can be minor issues related to online payments, and those who are travelling must be careful in unknown locations. Seniors may require resolving a property-related issue with a sibling. The second part of the day is good to clear the pending dues.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up. You may have issues associated with the chest or heart. You may also suffer pain in joints. Children having a fever or digestive issues need to consult a doctor. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports, including trekking and rock climbing, today. It is the best time to get back to your sports life and quit unhealthy habits.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol: Bull
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Pink
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Horoscope Today for August 19, 2025: Businessmen may find the day suitable to launch a new concept
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On