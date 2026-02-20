Taurus Horoscope Today for February 20, 2026: Communication is crucial within the team

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep a distance from gossip Handle issues within the love life with care. Look for opportunities in your career to prove your diligence. Both health and wealth will be at your side. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Troubleshoot love-related issues before the day ends. Major tasks will be assigned at the workplace. Financial prosperity permits smart investments. Health is also positive.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today The relationship demands more communication today. You should open up to your lover while spending time together. Some natives will also be happy to discuss the marriage with their parents. Pick the second part of the day to propose to the crush. Married females need to be careful about the intervention of a third person, who can be a friend or sibling, in their marital life, which will lead to tremors in the coming days. You should also be careful not to impose your concepts on the lover today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today Communication is crucial within the team. You must avoid harsh words while having disagreements, which will invite trouble in team projects or assignments. You should also be careful about office politics today. Pick the second part of the day to update the profile on a job portal. Today is also a good day to launch a new business. You may require minor issues associated with policies and funds with the local authorities, related to the business.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today Prosperity will be at your side. You may utilize this to clear the financial issues associated with payments in business. You are good to buy electronic appliances and even a new property. There will be relief from property-related issues within the family. Some females will donate money for social causes, while seniors will be keen to spend on a celebration within the family. Businessmen will also raise funds through promoters for expansion purposes.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today There will be relief from oral and stomach ailments. However, some children will require consulting a doctor for infection in eyes and ears. There will also be trouble associated with bones today. You must be careful while boarding a train or bus. Avoid junk food today and include more veggies and fruits in your diet. Seniors must also carry a medical kit while travelling today.

Taurus Sign Attributes Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)