Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Taurus Horoscope Today for February 26, 2026: The Mercury retrograde may bring a promotion or an appraisal

    Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen will be happy to launch new ventures today.

    Published on: Feb 26, 2026 4:15 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Display your diligence in love and work

    Resolve relationship issues with an open mind. Overcome the professional stress and continue with efficient financial planning. Health is also good today.

    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    The love life demands more communication, and you will also receive opportunities to resolve the professional challenges today. You can breathe easily as no illness will disturb you. You are good financially as well.

    Taurus Love Horoscope Today

    Your relationship will see minor tremors today. There will be ego-related trouble. You must be a good listener to settle this turbulence. The second part of the day is good to take a call on marriage. Those who are travelling should connect with their lover over the call to express their feelings. You may also be happy to receive the acceptance from the parents. Male natives who are married must also keep a distance from office romance, as the spouse will find this out today.

    Taurus Career Horoscope Today

    Officially, you are good today. Be positive in communication and diplomatic in handling superiors. Do not get into arguments or blame games at the office. Some natives will be happy to receive a promotion or an appraisal. If you are into jobs that require technical knowledge, especially associated with machines, you’ll need to take the initiative in resolving major complaints. Businessmen will be happy to launch new ventures today. Students attending the examinations will clear the examinations today.

    Taurus Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in. However, it is good to keep a distance from contributions to social causes today. Instead, look for better ways to augment the prosperity. A sibling will ask for financial help for legal issues, which you cannot refuse. You may pick a stock and speculative business to augment the wealth, while some females will prefer buying jewelry. Businessmen will clear all payments with the clients today.

    Taurus Health Horoscope Today

    Ensure you have a proper watch on your health. Seniors may have trouble breathing. Those who are suffering from hypertension need to be in the company of people with a positive attitude. Do not bring the office stress home, and spend more time with the family to gain relief from mental stress. Some senior natives may also fall down while walking through slippery areas.

    Taurus Sign Attributes

    • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
    • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
    • Symbol Bull
    • Element Earth
    • Body Part Neck & Throat
    • Sign Ruler Venus
    • Lucky Day Friday
    • Lucky Color Pink
    • Lucky Number 6
    • Lucky Stone Opal

    Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Taurus Horoscope Today For February 26, 2026: The Mercury Retrograde May Bring A Promotion Or An Appraisal

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes