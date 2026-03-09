Taurus Horoscope Today for March 9, 2026: You may have opportunities to prove your potential

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No diamonds are more precious than you Troubleshoot romance-related issues. Professional success will be your companion today. Financial prosperity permits smart investments. Health is positive. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Your romantic life will be one of the best today, packed with fun. You will take up new roles at the office, and this will also bring in better productivity. Handle wealth smartly. Health issues may come up.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today Be careful in the relationship. You may lose your temper while having disagreements. This may create a ruckus in the second part of the day. Your lover will be adamant on certain topics. This may also create some rifts. Avoid harsh words. You must also value the suggestions of your lover while making crucial decisions. You may meet up with an ex-flame. This will also rekindle an old relationship. Married natives may seriously consider expanding the family.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today You will have opportunities to prove your potential. New tasks wait for you at the office. The seniors at the office trust your instincts, and this plays a major role in your change in position. You may also utilize the technical skills to impress the clients. Those who are appearing for competitive examinations need to work hard. Businessmen will look for more ways to augment their business. The second part of the day is good for coming up with new concepts.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today Do not be apprehensive about making crucial monetary decisions today. You will see money coming in today from different sources, including a previous investment. You may try your luck in online trading. There will also be opportunities to augment the money. Mutual funds and real estate will bring fortune. A sibling will ask for financial support to settle a legal issue. Businessmen will also clear all dues today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today Minor health issues may be present. Those who have a history of cardiac illness may develop complications. Females will complain about gynaecological issues today. You may also develop minor infections, including viral fever or stomach pain. However, children will be free from ailments and infections today. Today is a good day to join a gym, but be careful while lifting weights.

Taurus Sign Attributes Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)