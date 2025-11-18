Taurus Horoscope Today for November 18, 2025: Handle every challenge at the job with confidence

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep a watch on the routine life A productive office life, along with a romantic love life, is the catch of the day. Be careful while you handle wealth today. Minor health issues may come up. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Stay cool in your love life and ensure you devote more time to the relationship. Be successful in handling official challenges. Health may develop minor complications. You will also experience financial prosperity.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

A happy love life is waiting for you today. Spend time with your lover and ensure you share your emotions. You need to be a patient listener today. Some relationships will require more communication. Maybe your ex-partner will try to come back, and this can be a pleasant moment. Married natives should not get into office romance, as their marital life will be compromised.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Handle every challenge at the job with confidence. Some tasks will require you to spend more time at the workplace. Those who are into sales and marketing will use communication skills to convince clients. You may have issues with egos. Some technical professionals will succeed in getting a promotion. Businessmen will see new options to expand the trade offshore. You may also launch a new concept or sign new partnerships. Students will require paying more attention to their studies.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues exist. You may face trouble with a bank loan. You will resolve a monetary issue with a friend. There can also be complications related to property within the family. You may also donate them to NGOs and to a good social cause. You may receive pending dues, and you may also be able to repay a bank loan today. Businessmen should be careful about funds today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Children may complain about throat pain, which may stop them from attending school. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies, including yoga and meditation. Some females may complain about migraine, menstrual issues, and stomach pain. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler at night. Avoid heavy exercises today, and also skip risky adventure sports. A balanced diet is also the need of the day to stay physically fit.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

