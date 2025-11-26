Taurus Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025: Avoid gossip in a romantic relationship

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stand firm on principles Settle love issues and ensure you also meet the professional expectations today. Prosperity promises a happy lifestyle. Health is also positive. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be sensible in the relationship. You will be happy giving the best performance and will also receive accolades. Handle wealth diligently while health is also normal.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Devote more time to the relationship and talk freely, which will also help you overcome existing issues. Avoid gossip in a romantic relationship, as this may lead to chaos in life today. You may have issues as the previous lover will be back. This may seriously impact the present love affair. Those who are planning to discuss the relationship with their parents may pick the second part of the day. Married females should keep an eye on their spouses today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your professionalism will work out today, especially while handling crucial projects. Avoid office politics. Those who are new in an office should be careful about productivity. Handle clients with care, and you’ll be able to raise funds for further expansions. Some entrepreneurs will be happy to launch new ventures, and profit will soon happen. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You will have wealth pouring in today. However, it is good to have proper financial guidance while making big investments. You may buy electronic appliances. Today is also a good time to buy a new property. Some natives will settle all financial dues, and females will inherit family property. Today is not good in terms of long-term investments. Businessmen may have issues in the partnerships, and this will impact the trade expansion plans.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Health will be good. Avoid junk food and a sedentary lifestyle, and also skip alcohol today. Some children may also complain about digestion and oral health issues. Females may develop menstrual complaints or migraine, which may be disturbing. Some natives will also have rashes on their skin today. It is good to avoid lifting heavy objects above the head.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)