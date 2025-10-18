Search
Sat, Oct 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today for October 18, 2025: An exciting love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 18, 2025 04:01 am IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Success will soon knock on your door

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, success will soon knock on your door

The relationship is packed with excitement. You will also come up with innovative concepts that may be applied at work. Prosperity permits smart investments.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Continue showering affection on the lover. Do not compromise on the quality of work today. You should also value smart investments. Keep a watch on the lifestyle.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Expect minor issues in the relationship. You will face situations where the lover may lose trust in you. Those who are travelling or are involved in long-distance love affairs will prefer coming out of it. If you are new in a relationship, you will take time to know your partner better. It is also good not to permit a third person to be involved in your love affair. Married male natives may go back to an old love affair, which can seriously impact their marital life.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Stay away from office politics. A coworker may accuse irregularities and nepotism against you and you must stand and oppose it. This will be most visible in the professional lives of politicians, contractors, construction managers, lobbyists, legal professionals, or accountants. Businessmen will meet up with new partners and will sign new deals that will bring in profits tomorrow. Some students will clear competitive examinations, while some looking ahead for admission at foreign universities will have reason to smile.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and this will benefit you in making crucial monetary decisions. You may go ahead with the idea of buying a new property. A speculative business is a good option to invest but you need to learn about it to be successful. Businessmen will be in a good condition to expand the trade to new territories. You can also donate money to charity, especially in the first half of the day.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Health is good. However, you may develop minor respiratory issues in the first part of the day. Those who have asthma-related issues should avoid dusty outdoor. Athletes and sportspersons may get injured while playing. Some females will have gynecological issues or migraine that may impact their routine life. Children may complain about oral health issues. You should also be careful to replace junk food with a healthy meal rich in proteins and vitamins.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today for October 18, 2025: An exciting love life
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On