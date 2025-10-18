Taurus Daily Horoscope Today for October 18, 2025: An exciting love life

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, success will soon knock on your door The relationship is packed with excitement. You will also come up with innovative concepts that may be applied at work. Prosperity permits smart investments. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Continue showering affection on the lover. Do not compromise on the quality of work today. You should also value smart investments. Keep a watch on the lifestyle.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Expect minor issues in the relationship. You will face situations where the lover may lose trust in you. Those who are travelling or are involved in long-distance love affairs will prefer coming out of it. If you are new in a relationship, you will take time to know your partner better. It is also good not to permit a third person to be involved in your love affair. Married male natives may go back to an old love affair, which can seriously impact their marital life.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Stay away from office politics. A coworker may accuse irregularities and nepotism against you and you must stand and oppose it. This will be most visible in the professional lives of politicians, contractors, construction managers, lobbyists, legal professionals, or accountants. Businessmen will meet up with new partners and will sign new deals that will bring in profits tomorrow. Some students will clear competitive examinations, while some looking ahead for admission at foreign universities will have reason to smile.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and this will benefit you in making crucial monetary decisions. You may go ahead with the idea of buying a new property. A speculative business is a good option to invest but you need to learn about it to be successful. Businessmen will be in a good condition to expand the trade to new territories. You can also donate money to charity, especially in the first half of the day.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Health is good. However, you may develop minor respiratory issues in the first part of the day. Those who have asthma-related issues should avoid dusty outdoor. Athletes and sportspersons may get injured while playing. Some females will have gynecological issues or migraine that may impact their routine life. Children may complain about oral health issues. You should also be careful to replace junk food with a healthy meal rich in proteins and vitamins.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)