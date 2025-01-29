Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 29, 2025 predicts returns from previous investments

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are the torchbearer of change The love life will be cool and professionally you’ll be successful. Overcome the monetary crisis with a strong attitude. Your health is also good today. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2025: Your health will be good throughout the day.

Fix love-related problems before the day ends. No arguments are encouraged today as they will worsen things. Handle every professional challenge with determination today. Avoid big investments and do not trust everyone on financial matters. Your health will be good throughout the day.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your commitment will be questioned in the relationship and this may seriously impact your mental status. You must have control over emotions and there should also be maturity in handling crises. Be cool even while your partner expresses anger. You both may even plan a romantic dinner today. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of parents. Some single natives will fall in love and those who recently had a breakup will also find a new person walking into their life.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Do not give up on your career and ensure you meet the expectations of the management. The superiors at the office will not be happy with your performance and may also raise doubt about your potential. Reply to the accusations with performance. You may handle some tasks that may appear challenging but will also be rewarding in the coming days. Some natives will travel abroad for job reasons while professionals need to brush up their skills as new interviews may also come by.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There can be minor monetary issues today. The returns from previous investments may not be as per your expectations and this can also impact the routine life. You need to cut down on the expenditure today. Some females will win a monetary dispute legally but this can also lead to bad relationships with relatives. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds while some traders will also clear all pending dues.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today. However, avoid an unhealthy diet and aerated drinks and focus on mental health. Some females may complain about gynecological issues while children may fall down and develop bruises. Sleeplessness can happen today, especially among senior people. You should also be careful about your diet today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)