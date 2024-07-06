 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today July 06, 2024 predicts good investments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today July 06, 2024 predicts good investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 06, 2024 12:17 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for July 06, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Expect unexpected things in your career today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love sailing through the troubled sea

Expect unexpected things in your career today. Your day will be packed with deadlines, new projects, additional tasks, and ego clashes. Keep the love life intact.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 6, 2024: Keep the love life intact.

Take up new responsibilities at work, each helping you perform the best at the workplace. Do not let your love life go out of control. Make smart monetary decisions. Health will be fine today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep your love life free from ego-related issues. Some females may be victims of the anger of their partner which can lead to tremors. Do not react even if your lover is in a berserk mood. Wait till things settle down to talk. Communication is a major factor in keeping the relationship stronger. Spend more time as your partner complains about the lack of physical connection. Your parents will approve of the relationship today. Plan a romantic dinner to discuss the future.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your productivity will improve today. Professionals, especially those in the IT, designing, healthcare, hospitality, and media sectors will need to spend overtime at the workstation. You may travel to faraway places for job reasons. Those who have interviews scheduled for today will be successful in clearing them. Traders may have licensing issues and this need to be settled with the authorities. Businessmen will be happy to launch new projects and new partnerships across the borders will bring in good investments.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Consider smart monetary investments. You may invest in real estate or even sell a property for a better price. Some male natives will settle a property-related dispute with a sibling. There can be minor issues related to online payments and those who are traveling must be careful at unknown locations. Learn about the market before you invest in stocks and trades.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be in good shape today. Though minor respiratory issues will be there among seniors, the general health will be good. Pregnant natives must avoid adventure sports today. You may experience soreness in your throat. Drink plenty of water and also visit a doctor when feeling uneasy. You should also be careful about your diet. Skip all junk food and aerated drinks and replace them with a menu rich in proteins and vitamins.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today July 06, 2024 predicts good investments
