Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 08, 2025 predicts a positive shift in career

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 08, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 08, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Be ready to fall in love today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, take a long leap to happiness

Look for pleasant moments in the relationship and ensure your professional life is productive. Settle financial issues involving a sibling or a friend.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2025: Financially, you'll do well and your health will be on track today.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2025: Financially, you’ll do well and your health will be on track today.

Be ready to fall in love today. Take up new responsibilities at the office. Financially, you’ll do well and your health will be on track today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep a distance from arguments and you need to be supportive to the partner. This will brighten up the relationship today. Spend more time together. Minor ego-related issues may come up but ensure you resolve them before the day ends. Those who are keen to express their feelings to the crush can pick the first part of the day. The response will be mostly positive. Some marriage relationships will see turbulence and parents need to interfere.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Do not let office politics impact productivity. A senior may raise concerns related to the performance and you need to respond through the work. Overcome the challenges related to the quality of work with the support of teammates. Those who hold crucial roles at work may also face the ire of clients. Businessmen will receive foreign funds to help further business expansion. Job seekers may get a positive response at an interview. Students need to pay more attention to their studies.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status will be intact today. Despite minor issues related to the rectums from previous investments, you may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances, furniture, and even a vehicle. However, it is good to be careful while making investments in the stock market. Some Taurus females will also pick the day to resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or relative.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will disrupt the day. However, it is good to have a healthy diet sans oil and sugar. Some females may develop skin-related allergies and viral fever may also be common among children. Do not carelessly drive in the evening hours. Some seniors may complain about breath-related problems and this will need special care. You should also be ready to take precautions while taking part in adventurous activities.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

