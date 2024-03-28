 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024 predicts hiccups in love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024 predicts hiccups in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 28, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for March 28, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Stable health is another highlight of the day.

Taurus - 28th March 2024

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be calm in the love life and pamper your partner.

Look for pleasure in your personal life and spare time for love. Be creative at your job and utilize the wealth smartly. Stable health is another highlight of the day.

Be calm in the love life and pamper your partner. Your professional life will be productive today. Both wealth and health will also give positive results.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Take up the responsibility to resolve the existing crisis in the love affair. Minor tremors will be there in the first part of the day but do not let it go beyond evening. You should be careful to not use harsh words to the lover. Also, be sure to avoid unpleasant conversations. Single Taurus natives can expect someone to enter their life today. You may also propose and expect a positive response. Some females will also rekindle the relationship with the ex-lover after resolving all the old feuds.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

No major hiccup will be there in the professional life. Your tasks will seem simple and the results will also be positive. Keep office politics away and focus on the work. You can also update the resume as you may receive interview calls. Some students looking for admission to foreign universities can expect good news. Businessmen will have opportunities to launch new ventures. The first part of the day as good to sign new deals. Money will also be no big issue.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Financial prosperity will be there as wealth will come in from different sources. You may win a legal battle over property. Females will spend on the party today while male Taurus natives will have requirements at home. If you’re planning to start a new business, then the outcomes would be favorable. Traders handling textiles, leather, and electronic products will see a good return today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, Taurus natives with heart-related issues must be careful while lifting heavy objects today. Practice yoga and make it a habit in the early morning. If you are not comfortable with extreme body postures, switch to lighter exercises but maintaining the body is important. Female natives may develop blood pressure and they may need to consult a doctor.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

