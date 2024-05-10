 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts marriage on the cards | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts marriage on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 10, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for May 10, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Continue the successful run in the job.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep the romantic relationship strong and going.

Shower love in the relationship and ensure you provide support in every endeavor of the lover. Continue the successful run in the job. You are also prosperous. Keep the romantic relationship strong and going. Your attitude will work in the job and all assignments will be accomplished without much stress.  Financially you are good and your health is also positive.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 10,2024: Financially you are good and your health is also positive.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 10,2024: Financially you are good and your health is also positive.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today 

Spend more time with the lover and also engage in detailed conversations. Your sincerity will work in the love affair. Some Taurus females will be successful in convincing their parents about the love affair. Marriage is also on the cards. Office romance is good to read about but it may have a serious impact on your family life today. Those who are married may develop minor cracks due to ego and this needs to be settled before the day ends. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

 

Taurus Career Horoscope Today 

No major professional hiccup will impact the professional life. Be sensible at the office and take up new roles to give the best results. Authors will see work published today. Artists will get a stage to perform and their fate will be changed. Entrepreneurs will see opportunities to expand the business to new locations Job seekers can confidently attend interviews to clear them. If you are not confident about any specific task, do not hesitate to have detailed discussions with clients or seniors. 

 

Taurus Money Horoscope Today 

Fortunately, you are free from financial issues today. The robust monetary condition will help you repay loans and debts. You may pick the second part of the day to buy a car. Continue renovating the home. Seriously consider investing the wealth for a better future. Stock, speculative business, and are safe options.  You will also reconcile with an estranged business partner, resolving issues associated with funds.

 

Taurus Health Horoscope Today 

No major medical issue will trouble you today. Some seniors will have relief from pain in joints and sleep-related issues. Avoid alcohol today and also be careful while driving at night. However, some children will have viral fever, sore throat, or sneezing issues. Drink plenty of water and avoid junk food to stay healthy. Female natives may also get pregnant today, which is a positive note.

 

Taurus Sign Attributes

  •  Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  •  Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  •  Symbol Bull
  •  Element Earth
  •  Body Part Neck &amp; Throat
  •  Sign Ruler Venus
  •  Lucky Day Friday
  •  Lucky Color Pink
  •  Lucky Number 6
  •  Lucky Stone Opal

 

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts marriage on the cards

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On