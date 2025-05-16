Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2025, predicts new risks at work

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No pressure will break you Take up new risks at work to prove the professional mettle. Your commitment to the love relationship will work out. Do not compromise on your health today. Taurus Horoscope Today, May 16, 2025: No major health issue will trouble you.(Freepik)

Today, you may expect a happy romantic life. Despite minor troubles, the professional life will be successful. Settle financial issues and no major health issues will also trouble you.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you meet the demands of the lover and this will also help you stay happy in the relationship. Consider spending more time together. Do not let a previous relationship impact the current love affair. You should also stay away from office romance, which may hurt your chemistry with the lover. Some females will find the parents supportive and the second part of the day is also good to plan a romantic vacation where you both will know each other well.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Display a professional attitude at work. This will help you resolve the existing issues at work and also take up new responsibilities. Healthcare, IT, architecture, aviation, banking, designing, copy editing, media, and legal professionals will have a tight schedule while electronic, mechanical, automobile, and marketing professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Some businessmen will sign new deals and partnerships will help raise funds. Those who are on the notice period and have an interview scheduled for today can be confident about the result.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issues will be there. Your income will be good and you’ll be in a good position to handle major financial challenges. Tackle the monetary demands with a diplomatic attitude. Consider safe investment options such as mutual funds and fixed deposits while speculative business is not a good idea. Today, it is good to donate money to charity. Businessmen may develop monetary issues with partners in the first part of the day.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. Be careful while driving at night, especially in hilly terrains. Some children will have viral fever or sore throat but that won’t be serious. Those suffering from blood, heart, and lung-related ailments may have some issues and will require visiting a doctor. You should also be careful about your diet. Drink plenty of water and also avoid adventure sports, especially underwater activities.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

