Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2025, predicts new risks at work

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 16, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Today, you may expect a happy romantic life.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No pressure will break you

Take up new risks at work to prove the professional mettle. Your commitment to the love relationship will work out. Do not compromise on your health today.

Taurus Horoscope Today, May 16, 2025: No major health issue will trouble you.(Freepik)
Taurus Horoscope Today, May 16, 2025: No major health issue will trouble you.(Freepik)

Today, you may expect a happy romantic life. Despite minor troubles, the professional life will be successful. Settle financial issues and no major health issues will also trouble you.  

Taurus Love Horoscope Today 

Ensure you meet the demands of the lover and this will also help you stay happy in the relationship. Consider spending more time together. Do not let a previous relationship impact the current love affair. You should also stay away from office romance, which may hurt your chemistry with the lover. Some females will find the parents supportive and the second part of the day is also good to plan a romantic vacation where you both will know each other well. 

Taurus Career Horoscope Today 

Display a professional attitude at work. This will help you resolve the existing issues at work and also take up new responsibilities. Healthcare, IT, architecture, aviation, banking, designing, copy editing, media, and legal professionals will have a tight schedule while electronic, mechanical, automobile, and marketing professionals will see new opportunities abroad.  Some businessmen will sign new deals and partnerships will help raise funds. Those who are on the notice period and have an interview scheduled for today can be confident about the result. 

Taurus Money Horoscope Today 

No major financial issues will be there. Your income will be good and you’ll be in a good position to handle major financial challenges. Tackle the monetary demands with a diplomatic attitude. Consider safe investment options such as mutual funds and fixed deposits while speculative business is not a good idea. Today, it is good to donate money to charity. Businessmen may develop monetary issues with partners in the first part of the day. 

Taurus Health Horoscope Today 

No major health issue will trouble you. Be careful while driving at night, especially in hilly terrains. Some children will have viral fever or sore throat but that won’t be serious. Those suffering from blood, heart, and lung-related ailments may have some issues and will require visiting a doctor. You should also be careful about your diet. Drink plenty of water and also avoid adventure sports, especially underwater activities.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

 

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
