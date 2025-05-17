Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2025, predicts incoming wealth

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks are your good friends Settle the love issues and opt for more challenges at the workplace today Both finance and health will be good but consider safe monetary investment options. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024

The love affair will be one of the best today, packed with fun. Go for new roles at the office and this will also bring in better productivity. Handle wealth smartly and be healthy today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Consider your lover’s opinion on crucial issues in life and this will have a positive impact on the relationship. Some females will be lucky to go back to the ex-lover. However, married natives need to be careful to not hurt the marital life. The personal space of the love is crucial in the relationship. You may also surprise the lover with gifts and can have a romantic dinner to take calls in the future. Single natives will also find someone special in the second part of the day.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You need to be more expressive at team meetings and always be ready with alternate ideas or Plan B which will work out in being in the good book of the management. IT, healthcare, hospitality, legal, media, copy editing, automobile, mechanical, and electronic professionals will succeed in gaining new opportunities. Brush up your skills as a job interview will be there. Businessmen would find suitable partners today, especially in the second half of the day.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources and females will also inherit a part of the property. The second part of the day is good for resolving a monetary issue with a friend. Some females will buy jewelry while you may also consider the fortune in realty. Some male natives will expand their wealth through smart investments in the stock market and speculative business. Seniors can pick the day to transfer their wealth to their children.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today and this means you don’t need to worry about major ailments. However, some females may develop migraines and children may complain about throat infections that may give a bad day. Do consult a doctor for any sort of ailment or uneasiness. Spend more time with the family and this will help you stay mentally fit.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)