Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2025, predicts incoming wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 17, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. The love affair will be one of the best today.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks are your good friends

Settle the love issues and opt for more challenges at the workplace today Both finance and health will be good but consider safe monetary investment options. 

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024

The love affair will be one of the best today, packed with fun. Go for new roles at the office and this will also bring in better productivity. Handle wealth smartly and be healthy today. 

Taurus Love Horoscope Today 

Consider your lover’s opinion on crucial issues in life and this will have a positive impact on the relationship. Some females will be lucky to go back to the ex-lover. However, married natives need to be careful to not hurt the marital life. The personal space of the love is crucial in the relationship. You may also surprise the lover with gifts and can have a romantic dinner to take calls in the future. Single natives will also find someone special in the second part of the day.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today 

You need to be more expressive at team meetings and always be ready with alternate ideas or Plan B which will work out in being in the good book of the management. IT, healthcare, hospitality, legal, media, copy editing, automobile, mechanical, and electronic professionals will succeed in gaining new opportunities. Brush up your skills as a job interview will be there. Businessmen would find suitable partners today, especially in the second half of the day.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today 

Wealth will come in from different sources and females will also inherit a part of the property. The second part of the day is good for resolving a monetary issue with a friend. Some females will buy jewelry while you may also consider the fortune in realty. Some male natives will expand their wealth through smart investments in the stock market and speculative business. Seniors can pick the day to transfer their wealth to their children. 

 

Taurus Health Horoscope Today 

Your health will be good today and this means you don’t need to worry about major ailments. However, some females may develop migraines and children may complain about throat infections that may give a bad day. Do consult a doctor for any sort of ailment or uneasiness. Spend more time with the family and this will help you stay mentally fit.

 

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

 

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
