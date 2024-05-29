 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024 predicts a new source of wealth | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024 predicts a new source of wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 29, 2024 12:19 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for May 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be ready to embrace love today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, give your best time for a job and love

Love is in the air today and you need to recognize that. Professional and financial life will be good. However, you need to pay attention to health today.

Be ready to embrace love today. Settle the disputes in the relationship to stay happy. Professional life will also be good. Challenges in health can disturb the day but financial life will be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Devote more time to love as your partner demands. Shower affection on the lover and ensure you meet the expectations. This will help in strengthening the bonding. Single Taurus natives may fall in love today. However, do not propose today as this is not the time. Some long-distance relationships may not work as you assumed. Communication is crucial today. Try to clear out every issue before the day ends.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

New tasks will knock on your door today. Do not hesitate to take up new responsibilities but do not assume things will be a cakewalk. Ensure you give more time for work. The second part of the day is good to launch a new venture. Some professionals will put down the paper to join a new organization. Those who are into entrepreneurship may face minor challenges while expanding the trade to new territories.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Handle money with care. Wealth will pour in today from different sources and you must save it for the future. Avoid lending a big amount to someone as the chances are low to get it back on the needy hour. Some long pending dues will be cleared but expected bills might take a little more time. Seniors may be serious about dividing the wealth among children. You may also invest in property or real estate. Renovating a house is a good decision but ensure it doesn’t eat up a huge amount.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor health-related issues may come up but they won’t be serious. Be careful about breathing as seniors will need special attention. Some Taurus natives will also develop a viral infection which may cause trouble in the throat, stomach, or skin. Focus on your diet and ensure you are eating healthy. Avoid eating oily food and food.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

