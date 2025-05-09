Menu Explore
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 9, 2025, predicts good returns coming

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 09, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 9, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Professional success will bring mental happiness.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says,your presence will bring happiness

Prefer smart monetary solutions & confirm you also consider the choices of your lover in your personal life.  Professional success will bring mental happiness. 

Taurus Horoscope Today, May 9, 2025: At the office, you will give the best results.(Freepik)
Taurus Horoscope Today, May 9, 2025: At the office, you will give the best results.(Freepik)

Handle the relationship issues and spend more time with the lover. At the office, you will give the best results. Take up new jobs and prove your mettle. You are also good in both health and wealth.  

Taurus Love Horoscope Today 

Ensure you are happy in the relationship and consider the preferences of your lover while making crucial decisions. Today is a good time to resolve the issues of the past. Your commitment will work out, and the lover will return the same emotion. You should also value the personal space of your lover. Your parents will be supportive, and this will help in taking a call in the relationship. While you spend time together, avoid delving into the past that may also upset your lover.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today 

Keep the professional life productive and consider taking crucial decisions related to the career including attending new interviews. Sales and marketing persons will strive to meet the targets while some lawyers and healthcare professionals will handle controversial or sensitive cases today.  Avoid controversies at the workplace and consider settling the issues with seniors. If you are into business, maintain an amicable relationship with your employees. Some students will clear competitive examinations while some looking ahead for admission at foreign universities will have reason to smile.

 

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You will see good returns from investments and there will also be settlement in property issues that will bring mental peace. Though you will be tempted to invest in stock and speculative business, it is wise to prefer mutual funds today. Some females will invest in jewelry, while you may also try to make a fortune in real estate. The second part of the day is good to buy a vehicle. 

 

Taurus Health Horoscope Today 

No major health issues will come up today. Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life. Do not bring the office stress to your home that may mentally impact your health. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco for good reasons. Start exercising and those who are already in fitness training need to continue on the track. Avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

 

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
