Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2023 predicts start of a love affair

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2023. Prosperity in life demands smart money handling.

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You strive to be successful

Resolve disagreements in the love life to make the love affair fabulous. Professionally you are good. Prosperity in life demands smart money handling.

Resolve the issues in the relationship to stay happy. Manage wealth smartly today for a better tomorrow. Professionally, you will handle crucial tasks today. No major health issue will trouble you.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You are committed and this makes the bonding stronger. Despite minor friction in the relationship, you will see the love affair booming today. Plan a night drive or a romantic dinner where you may discuss future plans. Taurus professionals must avoid office romance which may seriously impact marital life. Your ex-flame may be back in life and this can be mesmerizing. Some married females may get conceived today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

There will be pressure at the workplace and your success will be greatly based on your capability to handle it. Team leaders need innovative ideas at team meetings. The management will recognize your commitment and will reward you sooner. Authors may have a work published while copywriters may succeed in winning clients. There will be opportunities to move abroad for a job while creative persons will also receive chances to prove their mettle.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You will see opportunities to reap good money. There will be prosperity in life but that also gives rise to expenditure. Today is good to repay the loans. In addition, you can also utilize this time to make additional investments. Property, speculative business, and shares are good options. Some old financial disputes will also be settled.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Today, you need to be cautious about infections. There can be problems associated with the ears, throat, and nose. However, they will be minor and there is nothing to worry about. Pregnant Taurus natives must avoid riding a scooter today. Those who are interested in getting a complete medical check-up can go ahead and perform the check-up. Today is also good for medical surgery. If you have one scheduled for today, go ahead with it.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

