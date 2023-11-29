Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2023 predicts mixed outcomes

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, life is a mystery that you want to solve Check the Taurus daily horoscope to know about your love life, professional one, and financial status. You will see major illnesses today but minor ones exist. Taurus Daily Horoscope, November 29, 2023: Today is good to settle the old disputes in the love life.

Troubleshoot all problems in your love life while you handle major professional tasks with confidence. Financially you will be safer and your health will be good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Today is good to settle the old disputes in the love life. Fortunate Taurus natives will go back to the old relationship, bringing happiness to the life. Share happy moments and end the day with a romantic dinner where you can express your emotions. Some Taurus natives will decide the marriage today while females who faced opposition within the family over the relationship will see support from parents. Office romance will harm today and it is also good to spend more time with the lover.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Professional life will see many ups and downs today. You will achieve targets but some clients will not be happy with the performance. There can also be tiffs within the team that may affect your morale. While being creative, you are also expected to be diligent when it comes to providing solutions. Some professionals will quit their jobs to join a new place for a better package. IT and healthcare professionals will find good opportunities abroad.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial hiccup will disturb you. However, it is wise to have a curb on the expenditure. Though a previous investment will bring in money and you will also see good income from a part-time job, do not overspend on luxury items and fashion accessories. Businessmen will consider expanding the trade to new areas but finding funds can be a tough task today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Today you are good in terms of health. While no major illness will trouble you, minor ailments such as viral fever, throat pain, headache, and allergies will be common. You need to keep stress under control. Couples planning to conceive a child are advised to take up a compatibility study today. You should also have control over the diet.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857