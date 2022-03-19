Taurus Horoscope predictions for March 19: Do as you're advised

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some of you will need to keep a low profile today. You’ll be back in the driver’s seat and ready to take control of your destiny very soon, you just have to be a little patient today. If there are issues in your life that have left you feeling guilty or bad about yourself, talking to someone close or a mentor could help you overcome this. They may enable you to see such matters from a more empowering perspective, which would certainly help. The day may encourage you to be proactive concerning any issues that have been urgent for some time. If you have been feeling overwhelmed by your schedule, today’s changed energies might inspire you to jettison anything that isn’t working for you. Those issues that are dragging you down aren’t meant to hang around forever. So prioritize your tasks well.

Taurus Finance Today

The day shall bring excellent gains for businesspeople. You may manage to tap into an extra source of income. Benefit from long-term investment plan indicated as well. Your loan application may move forward.

Taurus Family Today

Some of you can spend the day productively planning, decluttering, and generally getting more organized around the house. You can feel so much freer and happier with more space around you. Involve your family members in all that you do to make the time a happy one.

Taurus Career Today

Higher up on the professional front may notice your efforts and hard work, and you may obtain praise and rewards as result. Those of you waiting to start your career may get an offer from a prestigious organization.

Taurus Health Today

Try to channel some of your anxious energy more positively. Channelling this energy into exercise or physical work may have a more productive outcome than needless worry. Breathing exercises will be of great help for those facing issues relating to the respiratory system.

Taurus Love Life Today

The day may light up your romance. Feelings may be intense, and this could influence romantic relationships, especially if there is resentment or jealousy. You may get a chance to smooth things over and reduce the tension. Holding a heart-to-heart chat will help in a big way.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026