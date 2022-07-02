Taurus Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 2,'22 states, visit a relative

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) Say hello to an excellent and energy-filled day Taurus! You may remain in the best of health today. Music would help to heal from mental and physical problems. You will focus on accumulating wealth which will help you guard against future risks. The day may bring development in the career of some Taurus natives, but they are advised not to lose patience. At times, you may feel frustrated with your efforts and may feel directionless. Keep your wits about yourself to progress. Romance is likely to intensify through recreational activities and entertainment for some today. This is a favorable day for Taurus students who are associated with creative subjects. They may get recognition for their talent and even secure admission to a prestigious institute. Your dedication to your health will help you get rid of any existing illness. It's high time to visit a relative's place otherwise relationships can be affected.

Taurus Finance Today Some of your financial challenges are likely to be overcome today. There are favorable indications of getting money and this will help you come out of any adverse situation. Taurus Businessmen may find the right spot of setting up a new establishment.

Taurus Family Today You may not be eye to eye with your sibling or kin on an important matter. Try to find the middle ground and do not get into an argument at home. Avoid being rude to guests despite provocation as it may disappoint your family elders.

Taurus Career Today Taurus natives should keep moving calmly towards their objectives without boasting about skills and abilities. Be more tolerant with co-workers when they are expressing their opinions. You may even learn something important and informative from them.

Taurus Health Today Make a healthy workout and diet plan a part of your daily routine, for your long-term well-being. Today is a great day to create some limits around any health problems you may have faced. It will boost your well-being.

Taurus Love Life Today Single Taureans can expect to meet someone which will lead to a new relationship. Those married will experience harmony in their relationship. You succeed in filling all heart desires with pleasure with the help of your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

