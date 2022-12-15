Taurus Horoscope Today, December 15, 2022: Expect a salary hike

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Dear Taurus, with the current financial stability, you may indulge in thrilling and recreational activities. Daily Astrological Prediction says, income from various sources is indicated for you Taurus. You may find it easy to manage your expenditures today. You may get a salary hike in your current organization. You may enjoy quality time with your beloved today. You may plan a trip with him/her to break the monotony. There may be a property clash between you and your relatives and this may turn chaotic. You may have to face unnecessary tension. You may join an ayurveda center to know about ayurvedic therapies, herbs and treatments. You may enjoy a traditional massage session.

Taurus Finance Today

Taurus, today you may make use of your excess funds to pamper your physical self. You may plan a visit to a luxurious salon for an expensive hair treatment. You may invest some money to get good returns in near future.

Taurus Family Today

Things may not be perfect on the family front today. Though most of things may seem fine, there may be some family issue that may bother you a lot. You must remember not to force anyone in your family to work as per your wish.

Taurus Career Today

Be cheerful Taurus as career may be on the boom for you. If you a fresher, you may get a good job opportunity to have a wonderful beginning for your career. If you may wish to be an entrepreneur, you may come up with an exciting start-up idea. If already working, your boss may be completely impressed with your work.

Taurus Health Today

Today may be a pleasing day on the health front as you may find yourself fit and healthy. You may find it easy to manage your busy schedule along with taking care of your mental and physical health.

Taurus Love Life Today

A romantic and fun-filled evening may be in store for all love-birds. You may have lots of things to discuss with your love partner. You may plan a romantic, long drive with your partner.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON