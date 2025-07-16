Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Taurus Horoscope Today for July 16, 2025: New avenues for career progression

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: You will also see opportunities to excel in your career.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are born to lead

Have a great love life and ensure you also meet the expectations at the workplace.  Official challenges exist & you will need to work hard. Prosperity exists.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Shower love on the partner and spend more romantic moments together. Handle wealth carefully and health will not give you a tough time. You will also see opportunities to excel in your career. 

Taurus Love Horoscope Today 

Keep the love life free from outside interference. There will be attempts to derail the love affair and a friend or relative may also be a part of the conspiracy. Be sensitive towards the requirements of the lover and you may also require devoting more time to the relationship. You should also be careful to keep the lover in high spirits. Consider a vacation where you both will open up and even take a call on the marriage. 

 

Taurus Career Horoscope Today 

Reach the office to pick up tasks that may keep you engaged today. Some responsibilities will test your potential and it is crucial to keep the seniors and clients happy. Come up with new ideas at team sessions and utilize negotiation skills with clients to obtain better results. Businessmen handling electronics, transport, construction, computer accessories, and automobile spare parts will see good returns. You may also launch a new venture today while students will require putting more effort into academics. 

Taurus Money Horoscope Today 

Though no major monetary issue will come up, it is good to handle finance smartly. You may prefer investing in the stock market but ensure you have the knowledge about it. You may develop a financial dispute with a friend today. Avoid discussions over property within the family as you may also get into an argument that may impact the relationship. 

Taurus Health Horoscope Today 

No major medical issues will be there. However, it is good that females are careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as some unfortunate persons will cut their fingers by mistake. Some females will have viral fever, sore throat, and skin-related issues while children may also complain about headaches and oral health issues You may suffer from minor burns and it is also crucial to skip alcohol while driving. 

 

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

 

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Horoscope Today for July 16, 2025: New avenues for career progression
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On