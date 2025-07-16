Taurus Horoscope Today for July 16, 2025: New avenues for career progression

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are born to lead Have a great love life and ensure you also meet the expectations at the workplace. Official challenges exist & you will need to work hard. Prosperity exists. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Shower love on the partner and spend more romantic moments together. Handle wealth carefully and health will not give you a tough time. You will also see opportunities to excel in your career.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love life free from outside interference. There will be attempts to derail the love affair and a friend or relative may also be a part of the conspiracy. Be sensitive towards the requirements of the lover and you may also require devoting more time to the relationship. You should also be careful to keep the lover in high spirits. Consider a vacation where you both will open up and even take a call on the marriage.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to pick up tasks that may keep you engaged today. Some responsibilities will test your potential and it is crucial to keep the seniors and clients happy. Come up with new ideas at team sessions and utilize negotiation skills with clients to obtain better results. Businessmen handling electronics, transport, construction, computer accessories, and automobile spare parts will see good returns. You may also launch a new venture today while students will require putting more effort into academics.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Though no major monetary issue will come up, it is good to handle finance smartly. You may prefer investing in the stock market but ensure you have the knowledge about it. You may develop a financial dispute with a friend today. Avoid discussions over property within the family as you may also get into an argument that may impact the relationship.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will be there. However, it is good that females are careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as some unfortunate persons will cut their fingers by mistake. Some females will have viral fever, sore throat, and skin-related issues while children may also complain about headaches and oral health issues You may suffer from minor burns and it is also crucial to skip alcohol while driving.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

