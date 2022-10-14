Taurus Horoscope Today, October 14, 2022:Will your brave choices bring results?

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Astrological Predictions says, courageous choices are likely to result in beneficial changes in Taurus natives’ personal and professional lives. However, do not be anxious and uncertain. Your fortitude personality may aid you in a time of need. Persevere, and patience may pay off on the professional front. If you are looking to make a career change, you might be offered a salary bump if you take the next step. Perfect timing exists for you to launch your new business as well. Those suffering from joint pain are likely to receive relief soon. Observe your routine and incorporate yoga into your daily exercise regimen. Plan your trip with your parents with a lot of caution. Ignoring the finer details can have undesirable consequences for Taurus natives. Unexpected and handsome profit from an old property can catch you pleasantly off guard. Taurus students may get valuable tips and guidance from their mentors and teachers. Those close to you may stand by you at any time, no matter what.

Taurus Finance Today

It's possible for Taurus natives to acquire a sizeable sum of money from unanticipated resources. Your willingness to try new things has the potential to bring substantial financial success. In addition, your technical knowledge could help you make a fortune and secure advantageous business deals.

Taurus Family Today

If a family member is unwell, you must exercise extreme caution and provide exceptional care. If neglected, a loved one's health can continue to decline further. On the other hand, indulging someone who is suffering from health issues with your time and attention can do wonders for their spirit.

Taurus Career Today

Success can be yours for the taking on the professional front with efforts and excellence. Those seeking a career change may be offered a good raise if they come to the attention of a prospective employer. Right now is a great time to launch your brand new business too.

Taurus Health Today

Taurus natives who have been suffering from health problems should start feeling better soon. You should keep following your doctor's orders to T. Add yoga to your regular exercise routine, and remember to check in with yourself regularly.

Taurus Love Life Today

Taurus natives and their partners have a free-spirited sensibility. It's important for you to follow your gut and determine the pace at which you go through life. You also understand and value the expectations of those around you. This may make your relationship stronger.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

