Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 28

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Day seems excellent, but you should take care of your health issues. Some may have to face relationship issues, but things may be normal soon. Those who have joined new companies, they may get recognition by giving their best. You may set an example or inspire others in your team.

If you are planning to start a new business, then this can be the right time. Auspiciousness and favorable stars position may help increase profit. Your business may take off soon, so fret not and think about expansion. You should avoid overexertion today as your health condition does not allow you to do so.

What else is there to know about the day? Find out below:

Taurus Finance Today

Day seems normal, you should be cautious while making big decisions on the career or business front. Avoid signing any business deal in haste as you may face loss. Some may think about purchasing new property.

Taurus Family Today

Your parents and spouse may support you and encourage you to follow to your passion. Having constructive discussion with elders and wise people may help you solve major issues on the domestic front.

Taurus Career Today

This is a wonderful day on the career and your remarkable performance may get you recognition and appreciation. It is all about your past experiences and determination, so keep going.

Taurus Health Today:

This is not a suitable day as you may feel a bit low and tired. You cannot please everyone, so don't try. You are just wasting your time and energy by doing the work of others.

Taurus Love Life Today

Love relationship may turn messy and give you mental stress. Avoid arguing with your partner today. Romance should be last thing in your mind. Married couples may have to face challenges and think about live separately.



Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

