Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 7

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You have been an optimistic soul. You don't like being gloomy and sad you would rather engage in finding a solution. You have preached the same to others. Your happy-go-lucky attitude is likely to make you popular among your friends and family member. You must continue to spread the happiness just like you are doing now. Things have been challenging and tough, but you have always adopted a positive attitude towards life. You have always been very enthusiastic and excited to take up any new opportunity coming your way. Your alertness and cleverness would helpyou to come out of any tough situation. Plan a short holiday with your loved ones as the trip will be a detoxing change for you. You make notes when you are on the trip this will help you in preserving more memories. You can invest in movable property.

Taurus Finance Today

You have been taking good care of your money matters in the past and this wise act of yours will yield good results now. Keep up the good work continue being more calculative and be more alert while investing in the share market.

Taurus Family Today

You need to pay extra attention to your family. You are advised to spend more time with your parents. You have always been very loving and caring towards your parents. However, these days they need more than ever before.

Taurus Career Today

You can expect some good news from your seniors at your workplace. You will also enjoy the support and love of your colleagues, especially the juniors. Your seniors will guide you to achieve bigger targets in your ongoing projects at the same time.

Taurus Health Today

The day will be a good day health-wise also. Today, you will feeloverly energetic and happy because you will realise that you are fit and fine. You can start your day with a good morning walk in the fresh air.

Taurus Love Life Today

You will have a great day as far as your love life is concerned. You will be happy with the latest development in life and you will cherish some of the good memorable timesthat you will spend with your spouse or partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

