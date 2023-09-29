The Hermit Tarot Card: A guide to upright and reversed meaning in love, career, finance and health

Upright Key Meanings : Reflecting, being alone, self-examination, withdrawing, self-discovery, soul-searching, inner direction, self-reflection, deep thinking, and inner guidance. The Hermit Tarot Card(Pixabay)

Reversed Key Meanings : Isolation, withdrawal from society, social avoidance, feelings of rejection, returning to social circles, seclusion, apprehension, pulling away from interactions, constriction, overwhelming fear, and emotional withdrawal.

The Hermit Tarot Card Description

The Hermit is a card that shows an old man standing by himself on top of a high mountain. The mountain has snow on its top, which tells us he has been on a long journey. This card is about his wisdom and the path he has chosen to learn about himself and life.

Upright Meaning in matters of love, finances, career and health

When we see the Hermit card upright, it means a time for thinking about ourselves and our lives. It's like taking a break to figure out who we are, what we believe in, and what we want in life. This card tells us that sometimes we need to spend time alone to understand ourselves better. It's like going on a retreat to find peace and answers within us.

Love and Relationships

In love, if you're single, the Hermit card says you've taken time to heal from past hurts, and now you're ready to start anew. If you're in a relationship, it may suggest that your partner is wise and supportive. But it could also mean you both need to spend more quality time together.

Finances

In terms of money and work, this card might be telling you to think about what really matters to you. Maybe you've been too focused on making money, and it's time to think about what truly makes you happy. It also advises you to be careful with your spending and start saving more.

Career

When it comes to your job or career, the Hermit card suggests that it's time to think about whether you're on the right path. Are you doing work that truly satisfies you, or are you just working for the sake of making money? It's a good time to explore new career options or seek out a job that aligns with your true self.

Health

In terms of health, this card reminds you not to push yourself too hard. Sometimes we forget to take a break, and it can affect our health. The Hermit card advises you to take some time for yourself, even if it's just a few minutes each day to relax and check in with your body and mind.

Reversed Meaning in matters of love, finances, career and health

When the Hermit card is upside down, it can mean that you've been isolating yourself too much. Maybe you've spent too much time alone and now it's affecting your social life. It might also suggest that you're feeling awkward or anxious around other people.

Love and Relationships

In love, if this card is reversed, it could indicate loneliness or feeling rejected by your partner. It might mean you're not spending enough time together, and one of you might be considering ending the relationship. If you're single, it might be time to overcome your fear of rejection and start looking for love again.

Finances

When it comes to money, the reversed Hermit card suggests that you should seek advice from someone experienced in financial matters. It could also mean that you're avoiding financial situations because you don't fully understand them.

Career

In your career, if the Hermit card is reversed, it might be a sign that you need to start networking and collaborating with others. Maybe you've been working alone for too long, and it's time to join forces with colleagues or partners. It could also mean that you're having a hard time fitting in with your coworkers.

Health

Regarding health, the reversed Hermit card warns against mental health issues like anxiety or paranoia. It could also be a sign that you're not taking enough time to relax, which can lead to health problems. It's a reminder to prioritize self-care and not overwork yourself.

One Card Pull in the Hermit Tarot card

If you're looking for a simple yes or no answer using the Hermit card, here's what it means:

Upright Hermit: Yes

Reversed Hermit: No

Timing

The Hermit card suggests taking your time to think and reflect. It may also indicate that significant events could happen within the next 30 days. However, the effects of the Hermit card's guidance might take a while, up to six months or even a year and a half, to fully manifest.

Therefore, the Hermit card encourages us to take a break, reflect on our lives, and understand ourselves better. It advises us to strike a balance between solitude and social interaction, and it reminds us that taking care of our mental and emotional well-being is essential.

