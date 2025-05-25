These 5 zodiac signs will settle property issues this week, predicts an astrologer

This week brings positive news for certain zodiac signs, especially in matters related to property and finances. According to astrologer Dr. J.N. Pandey, five signs are likely to settle property-related issues, make smart financial decisions, and experience overall monetary relief. These 5 zodiac signs will settle property issues this week(Freepik)

“You will not face any serious money troubles this week,” says Dr. Pandey. But he also advises Aries natives to watch their spending habits. While it is a good time to buy electronic items, splurging on luxury may not be wise.

On the family front, some women in this sign might successfully resolve long-standing property issues. However, a word of caution: avoid lending large sums to friends or relatives, as getting the money back might become an issue.

“Fortune will smile on you this week, and you will see the effects in your daily life,” predicts Dr. Pandey. With money flowing in, you might feel tempted to invest in risky ventures. He recommends doing proper research before making any big decisions.

For many Geminis, especially women, property inheritance could come into play. Elders in the family may also begin serious discussions about dividing assets among the children.

“You are in a strong financial position, and it shows,” says the astrologer. This week might push you toward investments, especially in the stock market.

Later in the week, expect important family conversations around a house or land. For business-minded Scorpios, support from partners could bring stability and help the business grow.

Dr. Pandey advises Sagittarius natives to stick to a planned budget. “The good news is that health remains fine, so there will not be any major medical expenses,” he says.

Some lucky Sagittarians could inherit ancestral property, which adds to their wealth. While it is okay to spend on household gadgets, this may not be the right time to invest in real estate or vehicles. Business owners might find success raising funds to expand their ventures.

“You are lucky with money this week,” predicts the astrologer. With income coming in from various sources, Aquarians might even indulge in a bit of luxury.

“Some fortunate male natives may win a legal property battle,” he adds. You might also be approached by friends or relatives for financial help, and it will be hard to say no. Later this week, it is a good time to consider donating to charity, but be cautious with stock market investments.