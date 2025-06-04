This zodiac sign needs to be extra cautious in the coming days, says an astrologer

Life has its highs and lows; sometimes, taking a step back and proceeding carefully can be your best move. According to astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, Virgo is the zodiac sign that needs to tread carefully in the coming days. This zodiac sign needs to be extra cautious in the coming days(Freepik)

“Virgos should be extra cautious when signing documents or making financial decisions,” warns Dhankher. “One minute detail in a contract, agreement, or deal could matter a lot in the future.” That is why Virgos must double-check every word and not rush through any paperwork. Whether a formal agreement or a small purchase, a hasty decision could lead to avoidable consequences.

Virgos are advised to avoid making commitments without asking enough questions in the workplace. If something seems unclear, it is better to speak up rather than assume. “Attention to detail is your strength,” says the astrologer. “Capitalize on it wisely today.”

When it comes to money matters, the stars suggest avoiding impulsive investments or financial risks. It might not be the right time to dive into new ventures. Instead, take a breather and allow things to unfold slowly.

Interestingly, the astrologer also sheds light on the emotional and mental side of Virgo’s journey during this phase. “The moment you give up the need to decide, clarity will show up,” Dhankher explains. “Do not always be on the search for a perfect answer. Instead of stressing your mind, allow it to rest. In that space of pause, insight lurks patiently to greet you.”

“Your inner calm would take you way farther than stress ever could. Trust that waiting is not a weakness; it is wisdom,” says the astrologer.

Virgos, you are being reminded to slow down, pay attention, and allow time and intuition to guide the way. A little patience today can prevent big regrets tomorrow.