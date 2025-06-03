Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

This zodiac sign will get unexpected recognition this week, says an astrologer

ByKanakanjali Roy
Jun 03, 2025 05:32 PM IST

According to an astrologer, this zodiac sign is set to experience a wave of appreciation and personal growth.

Sometimes, the universe surprises us in the best ways, especially when we least expect it. For one zodiac sign, this week brings just that: unexpected recognition, not just in their professional life but also in matters of the heart. According to astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, Leo is set to experience a wave of appreciation and personal growth.

This zodiac sign will get unexpected recognition this week(Freepik)
This zodiac sign will get unexpected recognition this week(Freepik)

Leo Career Horoscope

Leos are known for their confidence and strong presence, but this week, they might find themselves caught off guard, but in a good way.

ALSO READ: These 4 zodiac signs will soon find answers in silence, predicts a tarot reader

“Today, unexpected recognition pushes your career forward with new energy,” says astrologer Neeraj Dhankher. “Clients may notice and appreciate your hard work, unexpectedly honouring you. This praise will raise your spirits and also boost visibility.”

Leos are natural leaders; this recognition is a cue to step into that role more boldly. Whether it is a shout-out in a meeting, a thank-you email, or a quiet nod of appreciation, it matters. The rewards will not just be emotional; there may be financial perks, too.

“Money-wise, small rewards or bonuses might also be there,” the astrologer adds. “Do not feel shy about accepting such appreciation, and go ahead with it.”

Leo Love Horoscope

While the professional world cheers for Leo, the stars also have a gentle message about love: authenticity over perfection.

“Drop the need to impress today. You do not have to be perfect in love. Have a soul,” says Dhankher.

For those in relationships, this means showing your softer side. Vulnerability can be powerful. If you are single, do not hide behind a polished image; let someone see the real you.

ALSO READ: Saturn in Aries 2025: What the next 3 years will be like for each zodiac sign

“The chain becomes strong when you stop acting and start feeling. Love does not need a show; it needs authenticity. You shine by just being yourself,” Dhankher explains. “Let people see the heart beneath your strength. That is really where love begins.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / This zodiac sign will get unexpected recognition this week, says an astrologer
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On