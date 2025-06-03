The Death Card reveals a major turning point for this zodiac sign tomorrow, predicts a tarot reader

Life is full of unexpected changes, and sometimes, the most significant growth comes from letting go. One zodiac sign is about to go through a deep transformation, not in a scary way but in a way that opens new doors. According to tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher, the Death card has a powerful message for Scorpio on 4 June 2025. The Death Card reveals a major turning point for this zodiac sign tomorrow(Freepik)

You might feel something is ending, and that is because it is. “Do not be afraid of the Death card; it means a hard transformation,” says tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher. “It may require you to terminate something rather than putting it on hold. A cycle has run its course; holding on may bring more pain.”

ALSO READ: 3 zodiac signs need to pause to move ahead in life, predicts a tarot reader

This transformation could be emotional, mental, or even physical, like letting go of a limiting belief, a draining habit, or a relationship that no longer serves you. The key here is clarity. “You are powerful when you choose to close something with total clarity,” says Dhankher. “A full stop is sometimes more powerful than a hundred apologies.”

If you have been holding onto something just out of fear, now is the time to release it. Clear the clutter, both mentally and physically. Your lucky tip for the day is simple: Get rid of one old, useless item. It is a symbolic step that tells the universe you are ready for new beginnings.

Dhankher also predicts that Scorpios may find a fresh income source soon. “Improving your time-management skills today might just help you unlock a fresh income source,” he says. Prioritize what really matters, focus on quality work, and eliminate distractions. A well-structured day could lead not just to better productivity but also to a more peaceful mind.

Freelancing or part-time work in the finance sector could be especially promising now. “Do not say yes to everything, and choose what aligns with your energy and values,” Dhankher warns.

ALSO READ: This zodiac sign will get unexpected recognition this week, says an astrologer

Tomorrow might not feel easy for you, but it will be powerful. Let go with grace, and open the doors to find out what’s next.