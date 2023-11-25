Venus Transit in Libra 2023: Here are 5 sun signs bringing good fortune

Venus's visit to Libra will affect each sign uniquely from November 30,2023. It'll encourage creativity, communication, and potential gains. Just keep a watchful eye on impulsive decisions and overspending to make the most of this period. Data from NASA's Magellan spacecraft and Pioneer Venus Orbiter is used in an undated composite image of the planet Venus. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS.

Aries

Your sign's opposite to Libra might pose some challenges, but this time can be great if you're married. Expect a rekindling of romance and maybe even romantic dates! Passion will reign, and you might cross paths with an old flame. This could be a chance to heal old relationship wounds. It's also a good time for rebuilding business partnerships.

Gemini

For you, it's a time to take thoughtful risks in business or stock investments. But be cautious—rash decisions might lead to big losses. Students might consider studying abroad, especially in creative fields like art, writing, or film. Singles might feel drawn to people from different backgrounds. There's a possibility of foreign travel as well.

Cancer

Your intuition will be your guiding light now. Changes in your career might be on the horizon, and nothing can stop you from reaching your goals. Expect more cuddles and hugs even among friends. Bonds with close friends will strengthen, and you might put in extra effort to mend any rifts with elders.

Virgo

Your sweet talk could get you anything during this Venus transit. Your communication skills will be top-notch and could help mend old relationships, be they personal or professional. Family might take center stage, with lots of affectionate and fun gatherings. Someone in the family might go out of their way to make you happy.

Libra

It's your time to shine! Venus is in your sign, boosting romance, beauty, and creativity. Your magnetic energy will help attract interesting partners who excite both your passions and intellect. This period is perfect for self-pampering—get that new hair color or treat yourself to a spa day. You'll be surprised by the positive reactions.

Sagittarius

With Venus in Libra while the Sun is in Sagittarius, expect financial gains. These could come as inheritance, gifts, or bonuses. But don't let that tempt you into overspending. Your relationships will improve thanks to your excellent communication skills. It's a good time to mend ties with exes or past conflicts.

Capricorn

You're full of energy and ready to take on the world. Venus in Libra will make you a bit more adventurous. This love planet will encourage you to connect with more people and take your social life to the next level. It's a good time for big purchases like a home, a dream car, or that long-awaited vacation. Don't hesitate—go for it!