Virgo Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2022: The new day brings new pursuits

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) The new day brings new pursuits and positive developments for Virgo natives! Gear up for some exciting moments ahead. Your professional ambitions are likely to be met by interacting with the right people. Your undivided attention may help you enjoy the perks of your profession. Your timely decisions may bring an improvement on your financial front. Your high immunity may lead you to enjoy a good life. Pending problems are likely to get sorted out today, bringing a sense of relief to your mind. Normalising relations with parents would restore the family’s harmonious atmosphere. Some of you may soon set out on a vacation to someplace exotic. The trip may turn out to be fun and incredibly thrilling. Spending too much on lifestyle homes will ruin your relations and bank balance. So, proceed with care. Virgo natives are likely to find friends very helpful and respectful today. Your academic pursuits promise to bring in good returns.

Virgo Finance Today The monetary position is likely to improve considerably from today. You will be highly benefited by making an investment in profit making financial institution. New business dealings fetch handsome returns for Virgo natives.

Virgo Family Today Domestic problems need to be timely solved otherwise they could cause unnecessary tension. You may get a golden opportunity to settle an old dispute with your sibling. Your parents will be there for your emotional support. They will help you deal with some of your family-related problems.

Virgo Career Today Your willingness to learn is likely to bring appreciation to the workplace. Some Virgos are likely to get an opportunity to be groomed as global managers. New challenging assignments are likely to stimulate to work in close cooperation with colleagues.

Virgo Health Today Time to engage yourself in outdoor activities to save yourself from being a nervous wreck! Health should be your topmost priority and make sure you don’t take it lightly. Listen to the signs your body may be sending you.

Virgo Love Life Today Non-cooperative attitude will only increase the distance between married Virgo natives. So, extend the olive branch and normalize the romantic relationship. Rash behaviour might spoil the romantic relationship that you have worked so hard to build.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON