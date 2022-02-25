Virgo Daily Horoscope for February 25: Insert these healthy activities

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

The day is beneficial for those who want to start something new, be it on the personal or professional front. You can even try something different today, maybe a new work schedule or approach to love. A changed approach may just be the thing you need to succeed. You can come out of your shell today and let people know about your abilities and qualities. You will be pleasantly surprised by the reception. It will be a good idea to give a little time to yourself for self-exploration and reflection. It will be worthwhile to indulge in some form of charity or spiritual practice. Students may perform better than expected and may succeed in improving their grades. Those looking to let out their house or part of their house for rent may find a suitable tenant. You will need to budget properly and follow the travel itinerary to enjoy your vacation to the fullest today.

Virgo Finance Today

Financially, the day may turn out to be prosperous and you will be making a suitable investment as luck is likely to be in your favour. Business partnerships may incur fruitful results and expansion of business is also on the cards for some.

Virgo Family Today

Your bonding with your loved ones will improve and you could celebrate some precious moments together. Personally, your communication skills and diplomatic behaviour may help you win the hearts of your loved ones.

Virgo Career Today

Those of you working in creative fields will derive maximum gain and can even expect to climb up the organizational ladder. You would be able to impress your superiors and your contribution is likely to be acknowledged.

Virgo Health Today

A healthy environment, physical activity and pursuing hobbies should be your mantras for a happy day. Follow dietary restrictions to keep up your vigour and vitality. Avoid roadside food.

Virgo Love Life Today

Today is the day to spend some quality time with your partner and the entire day is filled with excitement and fun. Don't concentrate too much on the shortcomings of your romantic partner right now. Stay away from gossip and negativity at all costs.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026