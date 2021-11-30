Virgo Daily Horoscope for Nov 30: Avoid being moody

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

It is advised to stay calm during the day and try and consolidate your position on professional and personal front. Avoid making any drastic changes as it may create problems for you. You need to make efforts to avoid miscommunication with everyone to ensure smooth relations. You may also find the day productive and you are likely to be successful in getting rid of hindrances that you may be facing. This is a good time to practice creative hobbies like writing, dancing or painting, and soak in the healing energy of the artistic endeavors. Any ongoing legal case, pending for a long time, is also likely to be decided in your favor. Children will need to focus on their studies and avoid too much of physical activities like sports to do well in their exams. Some of you can get an opportunity to go on a foreign trip.

Virgo Finance Today

Business owners are likely to be tempted to make a quick investment. Be careful and avoid impulsive decisions. Any unplanned expenditure can impact your finances and unbalance budget. Think twice before making an expensive purchase.

Virgo Family Today

Due to a hectic work life, you may not be able to spend adequate time with your family members and this may lead to some misunderstandings. Avoid being moody at home as much as possible and give a patient ear to family grievances.

Virgo Career Today

You are likely to need some motivation and dedication towards your work to see some positive results. Some of you may also get a chance to join a foreign-based company. Decide with due care, thinking through all aspects.

Virgo Health Today

It is a good day to start sports activities. It will not only enhance your mental health but also boost your physical fitness. Remain stress-free and also cut all the extra fat to get closer to the physique that you desire.

Virgo Love Life Today

There would be romance in the air for Virgos! Those of waiting to make their relationship official may get the blessing of their elders. Some of you may even get a chance to rekindle an old passionate relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026