Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts embracing happiness

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Some troubles help you grow Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Avoid disputes of all sorts. Ensure you both support each other in personal and professional endeavors.

The love relationship will be productive & creative. Look for opportunities to deliver the best results on the job. No major monetary issue will also exist today.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Cut down on personal egos to stay happy in love. Your commitment at work will bring out the best results. Health wealth with utmost care and health is not an issue at all.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

You will have a happy romantic life today. Avoid disputes of all sorts. Ensure you both support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Plan a romantic outside dinner or a vacation that will further augment your relationship. Some fortunate Virgos will meet back the ex-flame to rekindle an affair. This will bring happiness back to the personal life. However, married Virgos should not indulge in anything that may compromise the marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Some Virgos will see a change in position at their job. Government employees can expect a location change. Healthcare, IT, hospitality, and animation professionals may get opportunities to relocate abroad. Utilize the communication skill while negotiating with the client. Your positive attitude backed by discipline will help you stay in the good book of management. You may also update the resume on a job portal as this is a good time to attend job interviews.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Your monetary status is intact. The first part of the day is good for donating money to charity. A bank loan will be approved. You may buy electronic devices or even start renovating the house. Virgos looking ahead for investments in stock, trade, and speculative business can try the fortune as the results will be positive. Ensure you have a disciplined finance life today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will complicate your health. Some children may suffer viral fever or sore throat today. You may develop skin infections or pain in joints. Include lots of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet. Senior citizens need to be careful about the season and especially while planning for a vacation, ensure everything is packed including clothes and medicines. Children are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip as minor injuries may happen.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)