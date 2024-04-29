 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts embracing happiness | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts embracing happiness

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 29, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for Apr 29, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. The love relationship will be productive & creative.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Some troubles help you grow

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Avoid disputes of all sorts. Ensure you both support each other in personal and professional endeavors.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Avoid disputes of all sorts. Ensure you both support each other in personal and professional endeavors.

The love relationship will be productive & creative. Look for opportunities to deliver the best results on the job. No major monetary issue will also exist today.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Cut down on personal egos to stay happy in love. Your commitment at work will bring out the best results. Health wealth with utmost care and health is not an issue at all.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

You will have a happy romantic life today. Avoid disputes of all sorts. Ensure you both support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Plan a romantic outside dinner or a vacation that will further augment your relationship. Some fortunate Virgos will meet back the ex-flame to rekindle an affair. This will bring happiness back to the personal life. However, married Virgos should not indulge in anything that may compromise the marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Some Virgos will see a change in position at their job. Government employees can expect a location change. Healthcare, IT, hospitality, and animation professionals may get opportunities to relocate abroad. Utilize the communication skill while negotiating with the client. Your positive attitude backed by discipline will help you stay in the good book of management. You may also update the resume on a job portal as this is a good time to attend job interviews.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Your monetary status is intact. The first part of the day is good for donating money to charity. A bank loan will be approved. You may buy electronic devices or even start renovating the house. Virgos looking ahead for investments in stock, trade, and speculative business can try the fortune as the results will be positive. Ensure you have a disciplined finance life today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will complicate your health. Some children may suffer viral fever or sore throat today. You may develop skin infections or pain in joints. Include lots of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet. Senior citizens need to be careful about the season and especially while planning for a vacation, ensure everything is packed including clothes and medicines. Children are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip as minor injuries may happen.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts embracing happiness
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On