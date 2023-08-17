Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2023 predicts a surprise in love

Virgo – 23rd August to 22nd September Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay awake to achieve the goals Have a happy love life accompanied by successful professional one. Handle wealth smartly while ensure your physical health is intact throughout the day. Virgo Daily Horoscope for August 17, 2023: Handle wealth smartly while ensure your physical health is intact throughout the day.

Explore love today and experience the best moments in the relationship. New responsibilities at the office promote your proficiency. Financially you will be strong today. Ensure your health is intact.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will see both ups and downs. Some Virgos will go through negative times and even face a breakup today. However, handle every trouble with a mature attitude. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and always the opinion of the partner while spending time together. Some long-distance relationships will also fail today. Single Virgos will be happy to know that the chances to find new love are high. You’ll meet up with the interesting person in the second half at the train, shopping area, office, restaurant, family function, or pub.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Professional success will be there and you can expect a growth in designation. New responsibilities will come and utilize them for career growth. Some IT professionals as well as designers will have a tough time satisfying the clients. Sales and marketing people will travel a lot to meet the target. Females holding senior positions at the office may need to be extra vigilant as some employees under you can try emotionally influencing you for personal interests.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you today. This gives the freedom to spend money on fashion accessories as well as electronic gadgets. The first half of the day is good to buy jewelry as well as property. Those who are keen to buy a car or a scooter can also buy one in the first half of the day. Businessmen may find revenues from foreign trade. Be cautious while dealing with international clients as there can be disputes related to finance.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Despite minor health issues, you will be generally good. Some seniors may develop complications related to breathing. There can also be issues associated with the liver and heart for some Virgos. However, no major mishap will be there. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear the seat belt.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

