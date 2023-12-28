close_game
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 28, 2023 predicts good fortune

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 28, 2023 predicts good fortune

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 28, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for Dec 28, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Financially you are fortunate today and your health is also good.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the troubles with a smile

A happy love life complemented with a productive professional workspace makes the day. Financially you are fortunate today and your health is also good.

Express love and this will bring good results in the relationship. At the office, do not miss an opportunity to prove your proficiency. As you will receive good wealth, manage it smartly. Health is also perfect today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

No major love-related issue will come up today. While the relationship is smooth, it is crucial you ensure no new trouble arises today. The first half of the day is good to propose. Virgos may express the feeling without inhibition today and the response will be mostly positive. Your ex-flame may be back into life and this can reignite your love. However, married people should be careful to not break the marital relationship.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Handle professional assignments with care. Some IT projects may not give the expected results and the client will want a rework that may impact the morale. Chefs, media persons, bankers, accountants, and academicians will see opportunities to professionally grow. Joining a start-up will be beneficial in your career as you may get more chances to prove your mettle. Students applying to foreign universities will see hurdles getting resolved.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity in the life. This also means you are good at making smart financial investments. The first of the day is good for trying the luck in realty business. Some Virgos will sell off a part of the ancestral property today. Businessmen involved in foreign trade will see good investment from abroad. A financial expert can guide you on wealth management. You may also try your luck in the online lottery.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

There will be relief from existing medical issues and this promises a good day. However, it is crucial to stay away from both alcohol and tobacco. Ensure you stick to a healthy diet and also exercise regularly. Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill the mind with good thoughts. Some seniors will develop chest-related infections which will need medical attention.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

