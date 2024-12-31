Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 31, 2024 predicts work accolades

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not compromise on principles Keep the love affair creative and consider settling the professional issues without impacting the performance. Health will give you no trouble today. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 31, 2024: Today is good to make financial investments and your health will also be fine.

Overcome love-related issues and be professional in attitude at work. Today is good to make financial investments and your health will also be fine.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Consider pleasant moments in the relationship where you may also exchange gifts. The second part of the day is good to express your motions. Your love will be approved by the parents who may also agree to the marriage. Some fortunate Virgos will also go back to the old relationship after resolving all old issues with the ex-lover. Be careful when you take suggestions from a third person about matters in the love affair. Married Virgo females may also have minor issues within the family life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Continue the discipline at work and express an interest in taking up new tasks. You will see new opportunities today and some Virgos will also have job calls from abroad. Those who are into hospitality, healthcare, and IT will have a tough schedule. New employees will take time to adjust within the team today. Senior employees will also handle crucial tasks related to foreign projects. Be innovative in ideas and your work will win accolades. Students need to focus on academics to score high marks.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will permit you to buy or sell a property while some females may require settling a monetary issue within the family. Some Virgos will clear all pending dues. You are good to invest in the stock market. Those who want to travel abroad can go ahead with the plan as their monetary status permits that. Businessmen will launch new ventures and will also succeed in raising funds for future expansions.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor health issues and it is crucial you consult a doctor whenever necessary. Avoid driving in the wrong lane and follow all traffic rules. Eat a healthy diet packed with proteins and nutrients on time. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)