Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 31, 2024 predicts work accolades

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 31, 2024 12:42 PM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 31, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Health will give you no trouble today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not compromise on principles

Keep the love affair creative and consider settling the professional issues without impacting the performance. Health will give you no trouble today.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 31, 2024: Today is good to make financial investments and your health will also be fine.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 31, 2024: Today is good to make financial investments and your health will also be fine.

Overcome love-related issues and be professional in attitude at work. Today is good to make financial investments and your health will also be fine.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Consider pleasant moments in the relationship where you may also exchange gifts. The second part of the day is good to express your motions. Your love will be approved by the parents who may also agree to the marriage. Some fortunate Virgos will also go back to the old relationship after resolving all old issues with the ex-lover. Be careful when you take suggestions from a third person about matters in the love affair. Married Virgo females may also have minor issues within the family life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Continue the discipline at work and express an interest in taking up new tasks. You will see new opportunities today and some Virgos will also have job calls from abroad. Those who are into hospitality, healthcare, and IT will have a tough schedule. New employees will take time to adjust within the team today. Senior employees will also handle crucial tasks related to foreign projects. Be innovative in ideas and your work will win accolades. Students need to focus on academics to score high marks.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will permit you to buy or sell a property while some females may require settling a monetary issue within the family. Some Virgos will clear all pending dues. You are good to invest in the stock market. Those who want to travel abroad can go ahead with the plan as their monetary status permits that. Businessmen will launch new ventures and will also succeed in raising funds for future expansions.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor health issues and it is crucial you consult a doctor whenever necessary. Avoid driving in the wrong lane and follow all traffic rules. Eat a healthy diet packed with proteins and nutrients on time. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On