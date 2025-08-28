Virgo Horoscope Today for August 27, 2025: Prosperity coming soon

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for pleasant moments Stay happy with your lover today. You may also consider making diligent professional decisions. Handle wealth carefully. Health will give you troubles. HT Image

Wait for many twists in the relationship that can either be good or bad. You will have opportunities to grow at the office. Prosperity will be there, but health can be your trouble.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

There can be issues over egos while spending time together. Your lover may misinterpret a statement or word that will invite issues in the second part of the day. Today, you may also resolve old issues with the ex-lover, which will mark the restarting of an old love affair. Married females may also consider going the family way. Office romance can go wrong, and this may also impact both personal and professional life. Some long-distance relationships may fail to give the expected results.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work may be questioned by a senior, and you may also lose your temper during a team meeting. You should control your anger, as this may reflect badly on your profile. Some corporate employees will be under heat for stern actions taken the previous day, but do not give up your morals for petty gains. Government officials can expect a change in location today. Be responsive at team meetings and express your opinions freely. This will bring you to the notice of the management.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financially, you are in a good position. This means you will receive wealth from different sources. However, it is also crucial to save for the rainy day. Some females will invest in jewelry and real estate, while seniors will consider dividing the wealth among the children. Businessmen will have issues related to payments, and the second part of the day is also crucial for traders expecting payments in foreign currency.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

There will be issues associated with health. Those who have kidney ailments may need medical attention. You may develop heart-related problems today, and you need to be careful about it. You should also be careful to quit both alcohol and tobacco. You may also join a gym today, which will help to tone your physique. Females working in the kitchen need to be careful, as minor burns or cuts may happen.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)