Virgo Horoscope Today for August 30, 2025: A romantic dinner awaits

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, prove your prowess at work Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The relationship will see pleasant moments. Take up new challenges at the workplace to prove your diligence. Prefer safe financial decisions. Health is positive.

Keep the love life alive and ensure you also meet the professional expectations. Both finance and health will be good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor challenges related to the flow of romance, you’ll be successful in keeping it alive. Consider a vacation today and ensure there is no dispute over egos. The second part of the day is crucial for new lovers, and those who are travelling should also call up their lover to express their feelings. Those who have a plan to take the relationship forward can get consent from parents. Plan a romantic dinner where you may surprise your lover with gifts.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Continue the discipline at the workplace, and this will bring positive results. Some professionals will visit the client's office, while those who are into creative segments like arts, music, acting, and painting will get opportunities to display their talent. You may relocate abroad for job reasons, while a few will get their first job. Your dedication, commitment, and hard work will be appreciated and rewarded. Some professionals may expect a hike in salary or even a promotion. The students who are also appearing in competitive examinations need to work a little more.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today. This will help in making crucial monetary decisions. Some natives may also need to provide financial help to a needy friend or a sibling. Females may see a hike in roles, which will also result in a change in salary structure. You will also try your luck in real estate. You will be able to repay the loans and will also receive foreign funds, especially in business transactions.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of health. Though minor infections will impact your skin or dental health, they won’t be serious. You may also have viral fever, and females should be careful to avoid outside food while travelling. Seniors should also be careful while boarding a train or bus. Avoid lifting heavy objects, and they should be careful about sugar intake.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)