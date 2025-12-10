Virgo Horoscope Today for December 10, 2025: You’re set to excel academically

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you smile charmingly You will fall in love today, and this will bring in life changes. Handle professional challenges with confidence. Look for smart monetary decisions as well. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Look for pleasant moments to celebrate in a relationship. Your job proficiency will win accolades. While financial prosperity will be at your side, your health will also be in good shape today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Today is auspicious in terms of love. You will find it everywhere, and the relationship will be packed with fun. Stay happy with your lover and keep your partner in good spirits by engaging in activities that you both like. Male natives will meet up with the ex-flame to rekindle the old affair. However, married natives need to be careful not to hurt their marital life. You should also be careful to boost the morale of the partner in both personal and professional endeavors.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be vocal at team meetings and express the concerns of the team. You may be the voice of the team, which will benefit in team assignments. Those who are into art, music, and creative areas will see opportunities to display their talent, while academicians, botanists, and bankers will have a tight schedule. Entrepreneurs will be happy to launch a new idea, while traders need to be careful about minor issues with local authorities today. Students will succeed in clearing the examinations.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will hurt you today. Prosperity promises better investment options, including stock and speculative business. Some natives may receive wealth from the spouse’s parents, which could be used to buy a property. You may also buy a scooter or an electric appliance today, especially in the second half. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters. You may also clear a pending payment today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

While the general health would be good, be careful while traveling. You should be careful to maintain a balanced office and personal life. Cut down on both alcohol and tobacco. There can also be ailments associated with the chest and stomach, but they will not be serious. Females may develop cuts while chopping vegetables in the kitchen. Some natives will decide to quit alcohol and tobacco today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler : Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone : Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)