    Virgo Horoscope Today for January 10, 2026: Expect a salary hike

    Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Expect a hike in salary or even a change in role.

    Published on: Jan 10, 2026 4:05 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stand out from the crowd today

    Talk to resolve troubles in your love life & utilize the opportunities at the office to prove your skills. Prosperity permits smart financial decisions as well.

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Frictions may impact the love life, especially in long-distance relationships. A busy office schedule ensures opportunities to grow. You may be lucky in terms of money today, but health can be a concern.

    Virgo Love Horoscope Today

    You may also get opportunities to reconcile with an ex-lover, which will rekindle the relationship. Some married females may be serious about expanding the family. Plan a romantic dinner where you may also surprise your lover with a romantic gift. Avoid discussing old, unpleasant issues in the relationship, and do not open up the healed wounds. Your parents will approve the love affair, and long-distance relationships that are on the verge of collapse will get a new lease of life.

    Virgo Career Horoscope Today

    Your attitude will impress clients, and management will also value your contribution with a promotion. Expect a hike in salary or even a change in role. Those who are in management profiles must be ready to take up challenges. It is also crucial to have innovative ideas that will help in making projects successful. Businessmen can confidently introduce new concepts without much pressure. Entrepreneurs handling hospitality, transport, education, and fashion businesses will see good returns.

    Virgo Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in as the day progresses, and you will be able to meet many requirements. However, do not prefer the stock market as the results may not be positive. You will also resolve a financial dispute with a sibling in the first half of the day. Partnerships may not work out on the financial front.

    Virgo Health Horoscope Today

    You need to be careful about your health. There will be trouble breathing. Seniors may have pain in the joints. Some females may complain about migraine or back pain. There can be minor oral health issues that will require you to visit a dentist. Those who have diabetes or high blood pressure will have complications in the second half. A family member will be admitted today for a major surgery.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

