Wed, Jan 07, 2026
Virgo Horoscope Today for January 7, 2026: Do not hesitate to take up new tasks

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jan 07, 2026 04:05 am IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Minor money-related issues may be there, but the routine life will be good.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep the possibilities open

Be romantic today, and this will settle relationship issues. Consider new tasks at work that will pave the way for career growth. Health issues exist today.

Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Your love affair will be productive while considering taking u new tasks at work that will also pave the way for career growth. Prosperity will be at your side. However, health can be a concern.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be a good listener today, and this can settle some issues. Ensure you also propose to the crush to get a positive response. You will also find the support of parents, and you can even discuss marriage in the second part of the day. A long-distance relationship that was on the verge of breaking up will also get a new lease of life. Married females should keep an eye on their spouse today to save the family life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your discipline at work will work in your favor. Do not hesitate to take up new tasks. Some IT professionals will have a setback as a project may develop complications, and the client will want rework. Healthcare and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad. You may be required to come up with innovative ideas at team sessions. Entrepreneurs will be successful in launching new businesses. Students applying to foreign universities will have good news.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Ensure you handle wealth proficiently. Minor money-related issues may be there, but the routine life will be good. Some females will get an appraisal at the office, which will impact the bank balance. You may also invest in property or real estate. Renovating a house is a good decision, but ensure it doesn’t eat up a huge amount. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters for trade expansions.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Health issues may come up. Be careful while you drive a car today. Ensure all traffic rules are followed. Those who have heart or chest-related issues may develop issues today. You must be careful about the diet and ensure the menu is free from fat and oil. There can also be issues associated with the ears and eyes. Seniors on travel should carry a medical kit.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
