Virgo Horoscope Today for January 9, 2026: Team leaders and managers need to be cautious not to miss the deadline

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You know how to control emotions Be cool in the love affair and resolve every issue. Your professional life will be good, and you will also be able to invest in stocks and shares today. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Have a good love life where you both share splendid moments. Handle professional challenges successfully. There is prosperity in life, and health is also good.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today You are fortunate to fall in love today. A new person will enter their life to bring in positive changes. Look for creative ways to express love. Your sweetheart expects you to spare time for love. Some love affairs will see the interference of your relatives or friends, which may create issues. You should also be ready to consult with your lover while making crucial decisions in life. This will strengthen the bonding.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today Continue the commitment at the workplace. Team leaders and managers need to be cautious not to miss the deadline. Stay away from office politics and pay more attention to details that can help you deliver non-compromised results. Some tasks may require you to travel, while sales and business professionals will need to come up with innovative concepts. Human resources, finance, marketing, operations, and animation professionals will see new job opportunities. Businessmen may also consider the day to launch a new idea or product.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today The financial status will be good today. You may have no trouble settling the dues. You may plan for an investment in mutual funds. However, the day is not good to try the luck in the stock market. A sibling will ask for financial help but wait for a day or two before lending money. You may also be required to donate to a social cause in the second part of the day.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today Maintain diet and fitness, as changes in your diet or workout could lead to the relapse of health issues. Do not bring the office stress home. You may start attending yoga class today, while females who are pregnant should avoid lifting heavy objects. Those who drive must be careful in the evening hours. Follow all traffic rules.

Virgo Sign Attributes Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)