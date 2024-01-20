close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2024 predicts robust health

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2024 predicts robust health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 20, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for Jan 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. The first half of the day will see wealth pouring in from different sources.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you endorse a positive attitude

Explore love today and be sensitive towards the demands of your partner. You will see prosperity along with professional productivity. Health is also good.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 20, 2024: Have a great day in terms of romance.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 20, 2024: Have a great day in terms of romance.

Have a great day in terms of romance. Settle the professional scores with high-quality work. Spend money wisely while you will also be free from major ailments.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in your love life and also ensure your partner is happy spending time with you. No major arguments should be entertained. Do not lose your temper even while having disagreements. The partner may provoke you but be cool and sensible. Plan surprises today and a good gift can work wonders. Single Virgos may find a new flame and this is a good time to propose. Some married females find a lack of privacy in their life and this can be discussed with the spouse today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

New tasks wait for you at the office. Be cool while having discussions with seniors and express your opinions only when asked. Keep a low profile and focus on the responsibilities. You may travel today for job reasons while the performance will also be good. The second half of the day is suitable for signing new business deals as well as partnership deeds. Students will clear the examination and job seekers will crack interviews today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Have prosperity in life. The first half of the day will see wealth pouring in from different sources. You will be good to invest in real estate. Some Virgos will plan a weekend vacation and can go ahead with reservation plans. The Virgos who are traveling must be careful to not get financially trapped in a foreign land. Some Virgos may also need to provide financial help to a needy friend or a sibling.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You will be happy in terms of health. No major medical issue will trouble you. But Virgos with a history of kidney or liver-related ailments need to be extremely careful. A healthy eating habit and workouts should be continued. Go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. You can also join a gym today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On