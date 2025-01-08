Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 08, 2025 predicts success for students soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 08, 2025 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 08, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Explore the different aspects of love today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you have a pleasant attitude today

Look for effective solutions to resolve tremors in the relationship. Give the best productivity results today. Handle wealth diligently. Have a normal health.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 8, 2025: Both health and wealth are also at your side today.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 8, 2025: Both health and wealth are also at your side today.

Explore the different aspects of love today. Handle professional challenges to give the best output. Both health and wealth are also at your side today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will see ups and downs. Ensure you keep the partner in a good mood. Minor hiccups will be there and it is crucial to settle them before the day ends. Be sensible while handling love-related problems and always be mature in attitude. Some male natives may fall into traps laid by friends or relatives, which may impact the romantic relationship. Married females may conceive today. You should also be careful to not hurt the emotions of your partner.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You may see minor issues related to productivity in the first half of the day. This may invite the ire of seniors. However, things will improve in a day or two. Some healthcare and IT professionals will be in the last leg of the relocation process. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day. Those who are in the notice period will get a good opportunity today. Students will clear examinations while businessmen will see new opportunities to expand their business abroad.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Today, prosperity will be your companion. You may renovate the house while a few will donate money to charity. You may also enhance your wealth through smart investments in the stock market and speculative business. Some businessmen will have financial support from partners and this will help the business continue the operation. The second part of the day is good to contribute money for a celebration within the family. Some females will also make payments for a vacation abroad.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be free from major ailments. Some females will complain about skin allergies or throat infections today. Children may also have minor bruises while playing. Reduce the intake of fat and replace it with proteins and vitamins. Stay away from oily and greasy stuff and make exercise a part of the routine.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On