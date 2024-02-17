 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 17, 2024 predicts health setbacks | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 17, 2024 predicts health setbacks

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 17, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for February 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today is good to settle an old financial dispute within the family.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, overcome frictions in life with your confidence

A happy love life and a productive professional life are your takeaways. Be careful about financial decisions as minor hiccups will come up. Health is normal.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024: A happy love life and a productive professional life are your takeaways.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024: A happy love life and a productive professional life are your takeaways.

Troubleshoot love-related issues. You are professionally good but financial issues will come up. Health is normal today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of love. Some love affairs will see minor troubles in the first half of the day. However, you will resolve them as the day progresses. You need to be honest with your partner and must communicate openly. This will ensure no issue crosses beyond a limit. Single Libras may find interesting persons but today is not good to propose. Some long-distance relationships may end today. Females have a high chance of conceiving.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be professional at the workplace and show the willingness to take up new tasks. Some Libras will lose their temper at meetings which can negatively impact their professional growth. You may confidently update the profile on a job portal as an interview call will come up before the day ends. Some entrepreneurs may face issues from authorities related to policies and it is good to resolve them today. You can also try innovative business plans which will bring in better results.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

It is wise to avoid crucial financial decisions. Minor monetary hiccups will be there, especially in the second part of the day. Though Libras can buy electronic devices or fashion accessories, avoid investments in stock and trade. Today is good to settle an old financial dispute within the family. A needy friend or a relative may ask for financial assistance which you cannot refuse.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Ensure that your diet is perfect and it is free from fat and sugar. While you need to drink plenty of water, it is also important to keep stress out of your life. Practice yoga which will keep you physically fit today. Spend time with the family and spare time for a vacation that can pump in fresh energy. While traveling, ensure a medical kit is always with you.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

