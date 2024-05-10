 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts a good news in the family | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts a good news in the family

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 10, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for May 10, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Prosperity also exists.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, take up every assignment at the office to give the best result.

Be expressive of your love life and also consider the emotions of your partner. Take up every assignment at the office to give the best result. Prosperity also exists. You may propose today or even enjoy a productive existing love life. Despite being busy you will see opportunities at the office to give the best results. Financially, you’ll be fortunate today. Health is also good.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 10,2024: You may propose today or even enjoy a productive existing love life. 
Virgo Love Horoscope Today 

Virgo Love Horoscope Today 

You will explore the benefits of love today. Despite minor hiccups in the first half of the day, the love life will be quite engaging. Have a pleasant time and you may also surprise the lover with unexpected gifts. A romantic lunch or dinner is a good time to propose. Some love affairs will transform into marriage with the consent of parents. Be expressive in love and this will have serious impacts. Married females will also conceive today. 

Virgo Career Horoscope Today 

Your attitude at the office is crucial today. New tasks will knock on the door as the management trusts your proficiency. A team meeting may go wrong today and you must maintain a harmonious relationship with the seniors. Do not lose patience and you will get opportunities to prove your proficiency in the later part of the day. Some IT, designing, hospitality healthcare, and animation professionals will find opportunities to relocate abroad. You may also expect a positive response from international clients for performance. 

 

Virgo Money Horoscope Today 

Manage your wealth smartly. Money will flow in from different sources today. Buy home appliances or electronic products as the financial status permits that. Some Virgos will also plan a vacation abroad. Investment is also a good option for future wealth. Pick property, gold, stock market, and speculative business have good options to enhance wealth. Businessmen will clear all pending dues and will also be successful in raising funds through promoters. 

 

Virgo Health Horoscope Today 

No major medical issue will impact your routine life. However, it is good to keep a watch on breathing issues. Those who have asthma should be careful while venturing out, especially in dusty areas. Avoid aerated drinks and instead opt for fresh juices. You may also consider quitting both alcohol and tobacco. 

 

Virgo Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  •  Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  •  Symbol: Virgin maiden
  •  Element: Earth
  •  Body Part: Intestine
  •  Sign Ruler: Mercury
  •  Lucky Day: Wednesday
  •  Lucky Color: Gray
  •  Lucky Number: 7
  •  Lucky Stone: Sapphire

 

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

 

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

