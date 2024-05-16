 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024 predicts progress in love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024 predicts progress in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 16, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for May 16, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Handle health issues as well.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be careful while having disagreements within your love life.

Troubleshoot the relationship issues and ensure you give the best results at work. Your attitude is crucial in financial affairs. Handle health issues as well. Be careful while having disagreements within your love life. Utilize professional opportunities to ensure better career growth. Today is good for investments and no health issues will be there.  

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

No major issue will impact the relationship. You may witness some cherishing moments where your partner will express love in a dramatic style. Some Virgos will plan a romantic holiday and most of the past problems will be resolved.  Be cool even while your partner expresses anger. You both may even plan a romantic dinner today. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of parents. The office is not a good idea, especially for married Virgos. 

 

Virgo Career Horoscope Today 

The professional schedule will be highly packed and you need to confirm that all tasks are accomplished on time. Some Virgos may have clashed with coworkers, which may lead to serious troubles. How big the problem may be, you should not lose your temper. Be innovative at team meetings and also put in effort to meet the expectations of clients. Businessmen may have clashes with government authorities and it is crucial to settle this issue. 

 

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You are good when it comes to money today. However, do not be generous while shopping or while providing financial support. You may buy electronic devices but stay away from luxury shopping. Some Virgos will be keen to invest in the stock market but learn about it before you make a big investment. Your sibling may have issues with you over the property. Take the initiative to resolve all monetary disputes within the family. 

 

Virgo Health Horoscope Today 

There can be breathing and respiratory issues and even seniors must be careful about it. Do not take the office pressure to the home and spend more time with the family. Minor infections related to the skin, stomach, or eyes will be there. Females may have gynecological issues that will require medical attention. Some children may complain about digestion-related issues and oral health is another concern. Do not take spinal issues lightly and visit a doctor with immediate effect. 

Virgo Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  •  Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  •  Symbol: Virgin maiden
  •  Element: Earth
  •  Body Part: Intestine
  •  Sign Ruler: Mercury
  •  Lucky Day: Wednesday
  •  Lucky Color: Gray
  •  Lucky Number: 7
  •  Lucky Stone: Sapphire

 

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

