Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024 predicts progress in love

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be careful while having disagreements within your love life. Troubleshoot the relationship issues and ensure you give the best results at work. Your attitude is crucial in financial affairs. Handle health issues as well. Be careful while having disagreements within your love life. Utilize professional opportunities to ensure better career growth. Today is good for investments and no health issues will be there. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 16,2024: Today is good for investments and no health issues will be there.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

No major issue will impact the relationship. You may witness some cherishing moments where your partner will express love in a dramatic style. Some Virgos will plan a romantic holiday and most of the past problems will be resolved. Be cool even while your partner expresses anger. You both may even plan a romantic dinner today. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of parents. The office is not a good idea, especially for married Virgos.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

The professional schedule will be highly packed and you need to confirm that all tasks are accomplished on time. Some Virgos may have clashed with coworkers, which may lead to serious troubles. How big the problem may be, you should not lose your temper. Be innovative at team meetings and also put in effort to meet the expectations of clients. Businessmen may have clashes with government authorities and it is crucial to settle this issue.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You are good when it comes to money today. However, do not be generous while shopping or while providing financial support. You may buy electronic devices but stay away from luxury shopping. Some Virgos will be keen to invest in the stock market but learn about it before you make a big investment. Your sibling may have issues with you over the property. Take the initiative to resolve all monetary disputes within the family.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

There can be breathing and respiratory issues and even seniors must be careful about it. Do not take the office pressure to the home and spend more time with the family. Minor infections related to the skin, stomach, or eyes will be there. Females may have gynecological issues that will require medical attention. Some children may complain about digestion-related issues and oral health is another concern. Do not take spinal issues lightly and visit a doctor with immediate effect.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)